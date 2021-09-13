Bringing home the music with a week-end of gigs

Two free concerts will take place in Sligo at the beginning of October headlined by Imelda May.

‘Music’s Coming Home’ will take place in Stephen Street Car Park on Friday October 1st and Saturday 2nd featuring May and a host of local musicians.

The concerts will be free of charge and are produced by the Sligo Live team, supported by Sligo County Council and made possible by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

The gigs will be run strictly in accordance with the government’s guidelines and NPHET advice. Capacity will be 75% and all attendees must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination either through an EU vaccination passport or other valid proof or that have recovered from Covid or have had a negative PCR test result within the past 48 hours

The Friday evening concert will be headlined by the May with her band.

Supporting her will be Unwanted, the Sligo trio of Seamie O’Dowd, Cathy Jordan and Rick Epping. Another Sligo favourite, Dean Gurrie will open the proceedings at 7pm with a set from his recent album.

In keeping with the spirit of the event’s title, Saturday’s concert will be an all-local evening with a host of musicians from MusicCitySligo.

Saturday’s headliners will be led by Kieran Quinn as musical director, featuring many of the professional musicians who have graced his shows over the past number of years. The collective, with over 20 musicians will be called Sligo All Star Ensemble.

Next on the bill will be No Crows, followed by the resurgent Those Nervous Animals who have emerged from a long hiatus to again enthral audiences around the country with their catchy melodies.

Amy O’Hara will open the show at 5pm with the first live set from her new album released during lockdown.

Producer, Willie Kelly, who has previously worked with Imelda May says she loves Sligo audiences. She has starred in three Sligo Live festivals, 2008, 2012 and 2016 to full houses and brought the house down every time.

She released her new album ’11 past the hour’ last April, which charted a number 6 in the UK charts and number 1 in Ireland, which makes her the only Irish female solo artist this century to have four number one albums and ties her with Beyonce and Madonna in second place for female artists with the most number one albums in the Irish Charts this century (behind Ariana Grande). Sligo All Stars Ensemble led by Kieran Quinn will present some of Sligo’s most loved musicians including Sandy Kelly, Joe Hunt, Sinead Conway, Jamie Callaghan, Cathy Jordan, Eoin Troy and Francie Lenehan performing their favourite numbers backed by Kieran on Keyboards, Seamie O’Dowd and Dave Flynn on guitars, Eddie Lee on Bass, Ken ‘Tonto’ McDonald on drums, Luke Devaney on Accordion/banjo, Maeve Gallagher, Jane Tansey and Aileen Masterson on backing vocals, Niamh Crowley and Marie O’Byrne on strings and a horn section of Eddie Fitzpatrick, Fraser Gaine, Tom Ryan and Johannes Kavanagh.

No Crows have been performing their eclectic mix of folk/Trad fusion with gypsy jazz and classical influences, for 16 years.

The band are Ed Lee on Bass, Ray Coen on vocals and guitar, Anna Houston on cello and mandolin, Filipe Carbonell on guitar and the duelling fiddles of Oleg Ponomarev and Waterboy, Steve Wickham leading the way. No Crows heady mix of original tunes and songs has been a hugely popular attraction in venues from Ireland to Switzerland.

Those Nervous Animals are Barry Brennan and Susan Rowland’s vocals, Eddie Lee’s bass, Padraig Meehan on rhythm guitar and longstanding contributor Seamie McGowan on guitar synth and Gerry Leonard (ex-David Bowie) also on guitar. Their ‘MISSION Sessions’ album, 30 years in the making, has won very favourable comment from the critics.

Full details of ticket availability date and what is required to obtain them will be published in the local press and on-line next week. Capacity is limited and admission will only be available with a valid ticket or ticket code.