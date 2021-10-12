A slice of New Orleans brought to Strandhill

Patrick Byrne and Kayla Mackey at their stall at the Strandhill People's Market. Pic: Donal Hackett.

“We moved back to Ireland in October last year, and the day after we arrived the second lockdown starts again.”

These are the words of Strandhill native Patrick Byrne, who after working in the food industry in New Orleans for six years decided to move back home with his girlfriend and business partner Kayla Mackey.

Together the couple run a stall called Taco de Town every Sunday at the Strandhill People’s Market which specialises in New Orleans inspired Mexican and Caribbean food.

Kayla, who is originally from New York but previously lived in Ireland for a number of years, explained how the effects of the pandemic made it very difficult to continue living in New Orleans and how this convinced the two to return to Ireland.

“I lived in Ireland from 2012 to 2014. I did my masters in Trinity and met up with a motley crew of Sligo lads, including Patrick. Then we relocated to New Orleans together in 2015.

“It was always our long-term plan to move back to Ireland at some point, but New Orleans is so centred economically around tourism and the food industry, and it got hit harder by Covid than almost any other American city,” she said.

“We were at a point where the future of the industry and our careers were so uncertain because it was five or six months into the lockdown and there was no hope or optimism really.

“That was a huge reason for moving back to Ireland in summer of 2020, because at that point Ireland was basically opened up again, and then it immediately closes down again the day after we got back.”

Patrick says after they found themselves in yet another lockdown that “we had to do something because we were losing our minds”.

“We decided to start making tacos out of our home kitchen around March.

WE chose Tacos because they’re delicious, and their fun, and they travel very well so they’re good for delivery,” he said.

Over the last six years in New Orleans, Patrick had worked in a number of kitchens and used to set up pop-up stalls selling different kinds of food, including tacos.

“I also ran a delivery service in New Orleans with a friend of mine and it was called Curry in a Hurry, they always have names like that,” he joked.

Originally the couple ran Taco de Town as a delivery service every Tuesday but have now shifted to running it as a stall at the Strandhill market every Sunday.

“The market has been really great, I think we did the first one in June,” he said.

“It’s been really busy, people have been coming back every week, and it’s fun to be out again, because when you’re cooking things from your kitchen and sending it out for delivery you don’t know what it’s going to look like when it gets there.”

Kayla spoke about how everything they serve is made entirely from scratch and that the food they create cannot be found anywhere else in Sligo.

“They call New Orleans the northernmost city of the Caribbean, there’s a huge diaspora there that inspires the food and that’s what we’ve immersed ourselves in over the last six years,” she said.

“That’s something we want to share with people in Ireland because besides those boojum type burrito bars there isn’t really much of that kind of food here.”

Patrick then quickly chimes in and says, “which is great if you want burritos, but our stuff is different altogether”.

Kayla says that their inspiration is not just Mexican food, they love to try and put their own spin on lots of different recipes even serving “a Belizean hot sauce our friend introduced us to”.

“We also have this one hot sauce I learned how to make in Oaxaca called salsa macha, it’s got this really interesting texture and when we first started serving it people had no idea what it was,” she said.

“I remember one customer asked, ‘what’s the weird spicy dust?’,” she said laughing.

Kayla says they try to source their produce locally as much as possible and attempt to “utilise local dairy, meat, and vegetables”.

“We love working with the guys at Knocknarae Farm and would love to get to the point where the majority of the vegetables we’re using is from them,” she added.

Patrick says he thinks the pandemic has changed people’s attitudes in relation to food.

“I think people learned a lot about food over the pandemic because they had to cook for themselves every night.

“People are more knowledgeable about food and willing to try new things,” he said.

The couple are thankful for all the support they have received from other local businesses with Kayla saying that Sligo is “full of very supportive people who want to support local businesses.”

Taco de Town can be found every Sunday at the Strandhill market from 11am to 4pm.