Haulage firms feel the pressure as fuel prices rocket

Fuel prices have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine with transport-reliant businesses feeling the pressure.

Stephen Mullen, managing director of Sligo Haulage & Distribution Limited, spoke about the massive strain rising costs are putting on the haulage industry and wider society.

“When fuel goes through the roof inflation just spirals out of control because everything we eat, drink, build, wear and are provided is being delivered by a truck,” he said

“Medical devices, prescriptions, drugs, everything, they are all being delivered by vehicles, so it is essential that we are running them cost effectively.

“Fuel is up 57% on what it was 14-15 months ago and it’s just rising and rising. We are paying double what we did during the pandemic.”

He stated that while hauliers are to receive €100 extra per week for fuel as part of an emergency scheme that it is not nearly enough to offset the extra costs they are facing.

“We burn on average 10,000 litres a week. At the moment it is costing us on average €1,500 more a day to run our freight, I have to get that from somewhere,” he said.

“My budgets and costings are at the rate that I went to my customers with on September 1 last year, then after that the fuel started to increase, I’ve never seen it as bad as this.”

Mr Mullen said if the Government were to drop the level duty they receive from fuel purchases then this could offset the level of inflation the country is currently experiencing across the board.

“Fuel and wages are the biggest costs in our industry, if we’ve no control of the fuel then we’ve no control of the budgets, and you can only keep going back to the honey pot so many times before the honey is all gone.”

He said that is not just the cost of fuel with increases on tires, maintenance, oil and other services putting further strain on distributors.

“Our margins are very tight in this industry. Most people need a service once or twice a year but ours are on a 12-16 weeks cycle because we’re doing that much mileage,” he said. Mr Mullen said the haulage industry has always been taken for granted, that they have ‘always had to fight’ for what is needed and that this is not the case in other countries.

“We never get grants for training or anything from the government.

“When you look at other countries, they keep fuel for the hauliers to keep the inflation rates down.”