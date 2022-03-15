Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Haulage firms feel the pressure as fuel prices rocket

Massive strain on transport companies in wake of diesel hikes

Jarlath Hunt filling up at McPartland Fuels, Finisklin, Sligo. Expand
McDonagh's Top Oil, Tubbercurry. Expand
Stephen Mullen filling up one of his lorries. Expand

Close

Jarlath Hunt filling up at McPartland Fuels, Finisklin, Sligo.

Jarlath Hunt filling up at McPartland Fuels, Finisklin, Sligo.

McDonagh's Top Oil, Tubbercurry.

McDonagh's Top Oil, Tubbercurry.

Stephen Mullen filling up one of his lorries.

Stephen Mullen filling up one of his lorries.

/

Jarlath Hunt filling up at McPartland Fuels, Finisklin, Sligo.

sligochampion

Fuel prices have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine with transport-reliant businesses feeling the pressure.

Stephen Mullen, managing director of Sligo Haulage & Distribution Limited, spoke about the massive strain rising costs are putting on the haulage industry and wider society.

Privacy