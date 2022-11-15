Grants available of €50k to do up derelict homes in Sligo

Grants of up to €50,000 for owners of vacant and derelict properties have been extended to both rural areas and cities.

Minister of State, Frank Feighan has today confirmed the scheme, first launched in July for towns and villages, has been expanded so that all areas of the country, including Sligo, are within the scope of the scheme.

Minister Feighan said: “Grants for property owners are available to apply for from Sligo Co Council with €30,000 being the maximum offered for properties which have been vacant for over two years, and €50,000 for derelict properties which may be structurally unsound.

“My colleague, Minister Peter Burke, has launched the expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, so that even more vacant and derelict properties in Sligo can be brought back into residential use. Furthermore, our existing housing stock can be best utilised to provide more homes for people in Sligo. The grants can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750. They are available to individuals and families who will use the property as their primary dwelling and is another measure being employed to support home ownership and provide more homes for our citizens.

“Fine Gael want to use our experience and energy to help people through this difficult time and are taking further action on housing to ensure that people in their twenties and thirties have the chance to own their own home.”