Full Sligo Live 2022 events guide: Robert Plant, Gavin James, Tommy Tiernan, Paul Brady and more

THE Sligo Live festival is back with a bang, with thousands set to converge on the town to enjoy performances from top attractions, including former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, Gavin James, Paul Brady and Tommy Tiernan.

The festival starts Friday, October 21 and runs right up to the October Bank Holiday. Here’s the full schedule of mouth-watering performances:

FRIDAY OCTOBER 21

4.30 pm Mark Langan Walkers, O’Connell St. FREE GIG

Guitarist and Vocalist Mark Langan from Ballyshannon, Donegal, released his first solo album during March 2022, a 10 track all original album spanning from Celtic folk to acoustic finger picking.

6 pm Grooveline, Moran’s Bar, Grange FREE GIG

An exciting, up and coming, five piece teenage band from Co. Leitrim. Rock/Funk grooves and melodies fuse with their significant energy to create a unique sound.

8 pm The Seeger Sessions Revival, Hawk’s Well Theatre €22.50+€2 s.c.

The Seeger Sessions Revival are a thirteen-piece band who have captured the spirit, energy and musical exuberance of Bruce Springsteen’s Seeger Sessions.

Expand Close Gavin James. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gavin James.

8.30 pm Gavin James plus Special Guest Amy Montgomery, Knocknarea Arena, ATU Sligo €43.00+€2 s.c.

Gavin James, whose songcraft has been the key to unlocking 1.5 billion streams, 6 million monthly listeners at Spotify, 32 Platinum and Gold records across the globe, has just announced his Irish headline tour to coincide with release of his third studio album.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 22

11am Steve Wickham & Jane Willow, Lyon’s Cafe, Quay Street FREE GIG

The Waterboys and No Crows violinist Steve Wickham and singer-songwriter Jane Willow collaborate for an intimate double show for Sligo Live’s Arrivals. Jane and Steve play solo sets from their own works and they will join for the latter part of the concert to play songs and merge their folk and trad influenced sound.

12 pm Kate and Tom Gavin, W.B’s Cafe, Stephen St. FREE GIG

Kate Gavin is an All-Ireland champion harpist and multi-Connacht champion fiddler and singer. Her brother, Tom Gavin is an All-Ireland champion flute and whistle player, singer and lilter. The young duo’s music and singing is traditional, sweet and melodic played with experience beyond their years.

3 pm Amy O’Hara Blend Cafe, O’Connell St FREE GIG

London-born Amy O’Hara has been living in Sligo for the last 27 years. decades of quietly writing songs, her debut album “A Blue I Can’t Describe” was very well received when released in 2021. Amy’s songs reflect the landscape and matters close to her heart.

4.30 pm Kakatsitsi Master Drummers, Yeats Building, Hyde Bridge FREE GIG

Group of traditional drummers, dancers and singers from Ghana, one of the leading groups to tour outside of Africa. Their show involves infectiously funky traditional drumming coupled with an increased focus on traditional Ghanain dance, adding to the visual impact of their performances.

6 pm Sky Atlas Gracie’s Bar, Grattan St. FREE GIG

The four young men in Sky Atlas approach their music and songwriting in a true spirit of freedom and exploration. Blending influences from folk, shoegaze/noise rock and jazz/soul-based music has led them to a unique sonic footprint.

8pm YE VAGABONDS Plus Very Special Guest Niamh Regan, Hawk’s Well Theatre €25.50+€2 s.c.

Ye Vagabonds are brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn. A core force in the traditional Irish music circuit, they fuse reflective folk music with traditional elements. The duo continue to develop new ideas within the trad style by forming their own sound.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 23

2 pm Eva Coyle, Sweet Beat Cafe, Bridge St. FREE GIG

Eva Coyle, a 29 year old Folk singer from Athlone, has been featured on the BBC. Mark Radcliffe, BBC Sounds presenter said ’I adore Eva’s sound and can’t wait to hear her next release’. ‘Down to the Shore’, her debut folk album, was released to critical acclaim in May 2022.

3 pm Tommie Gorman in conversation with Niall Delaney, Hawk’s Well Theatre FREE GIG

Tommie Gorman’s memoir, “Never Better”, is published this autumn by London- based company, Allen & Unwin. It is his account of growing up in Sligo and his four decades working for RTÉ. Niall Delaney is CEO of Ocean FM, and presenter of weekday programme, North West Today.

4:30pm Ellie O’Neill, Shell’s Cafe, Strandhill FREE GIG

‘Ellie O’Neill is a rapidly emerging artist from Co. Meath. She has recently performed at Cairde Sligo Arts Festival, Altogether Now and Electric Picnic. Ellie will be accompanied by multi instrumentalist Sean Carpio.

Expand Close Susan O'Neill. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Susan O'Neill.

8 pm SUSAN O’NEILL plus very special guests CAMPBELL JENSEN, Hawk’s Well Theatre €24.50+€2 s.c.

A critically acclaimed performer, as well as a member of King Kong Company, SON – aka Susan O’Neill – is one of Ireland’s brightest talents. The basis of her first album ‘Found Myself Lost’ saw Susan find her voice amongst her peers, introducing her unique and otherworldly style.

8 pm Dylan Moran, Knocknarea Arena, ATU Sligo €33.00+€2 s.c

The hilarious Dylan Moran is bringing his brand new show ‘We Got This’ to the Knocknarea Arena ATU Sligo for one side-splitting evening!

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

4.30pm Tabby, Osta Cafe, Garavogue Weir View FREE GIG

Renowned as the frontman of rock bands Petronella and DZ5 and for his whirlwind success on the X factor. This special gig sees Tabby play an intimate, acoustic set of his original music showcasing his talents as a songwriter.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 28

1 pm Rachael Lavelle, Cafe Victor, Riverside FREE GIG

Rachel Lavelle’s songs are like an overheard lament, a scrubbed clean yarn with plenty unravelling in the process. New country and traditional folk rub shoulders, making for a juxtaposition of threads that provides larger dynamics and a space for Rachel Lavelle’s distinctive vocal style to spread itself across.

3 pm TUSK, Bus Eireann, Lord Edward Street FREE GIG

5 piece all original Classic / Celtic Rock band from Sligo who take inspiration from a wide variety of different artists including Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, Rainbow, Tool and more. They are gearing up for the release of their debut album.

4.30 pm Branwen, Walkers, O’Connell St. FREE GIG

A West of Ireland musician and performance artist, Brawnen’s work is inspired by Irish and world mythology and folklore. She is also sculptor, puppeteer, a visual artist, writer of surreal visual plays and a lively adventurer. These strands come together in her performances.

6 pm Paddy Keyes, Harry’s Bar, Rosses Point FREE GIG

Emerging indie singer songwriter from Rosses Point. Keyes takes inspiration from artists such as Sam Fender and Holly Humberstone. He employs catchy melodies and lyrics to connect with audiences. He released his debut single ‘Tomorrow’ earlier this year and has sold out the Workman’s Club in Dublin.

Expand Close Paul Brady / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Brady

8 pm Paul Brady, Hawk’s Well Theatre €40.00+€2 s.c.

Paul Brady singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is one of Ireland’s most highly regarded and successful artists. He crosses musical boundaries again and again, incorporating folk, rock, blues traditional Irish & classic pop styles into his songwriting.

8.30pm Tommy Tiernan, Knocknarea Arena, ATU Sligo €35.00+€2 s.c.

Back onstage with his brand new stand up show ‘Tomfoolery’, a high energy mix of outrageous idea’s and whimsical flights of fancy. His legendary record-breaking ticket sales extend across the world.

SATURDAY OCT 29

11 am Sive, Lyon’s Cafe, Quay St FREE GIG

Songwriter and musician dubbed ‘one of the most inspiring and exciting artists of our time’ by Female First UK. Combining haunting vocals with delicately woven musicality and charm, she has a truly compelling style of alt-folk.

12 pm Feef, WB’s Cafe, Stephen St. FREE GIG

Hailing from rural Roscommon, ‘FeeF’ is the brainchild of singer/musician Siofra Jordan. Her music is genre fluid, alternative/folk/pop with blues, jazz and reggae influences. As a kid, she absorbed the songbooks of pioneers such as Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell and was heavily influenced by the early Motown releases.

1 pm Jack Devlin, Insomnia, O’Connell St. FREE GIG

An unstoppable force over the past number of years – writing tunes, gigging and busking. His latest single ‘Lies’ has gained radio play on RTE 2FM, Cool FM, BBC Radio Ulster and has been playlisted on Q radio and Dublin 104 amongst others.

2 pm SELK, Kate’s Kitchen, Castle St. FREE GIG

Avant-folk with roots in jazz, Selk create dreamy soundscapes. Drawing from a broad Sonic palate Selk’s raw, unshackled songs possess an inherent power which prove mesmerising in a live environment.

3 pm Old Hannah, Andersons, Kempton Parade FREE GIG

Sligo’s own, Old Hannah started writing and performing together in 2013. Since then they’ve released two EPs, toured extensively in Ireland, France, the UK and the US, and have been guests of Lisa Hannigan and Sheryl Crow, amongst others. Influences traverse pop, roots and progressive rock.

6 pm Rory Butler, McLynn’s Bar, Old Market St. FREE GIG

Scottish contemporary folk artist, Rory Butler will give an intimate performance on the eve of opening for Robert Plant & Saving Grace at Sligo Live.

8 pm Paul Brady, Hawk’s Well Theatre €40.00+€2 s.c.

As above

8.30 pm Tommy Tiernan, Knocknarea Arena, ATU Sligo €35.00+€2 s.c.

As above

Expand Close Alabama 3...acoustic. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alabama 3...acoustic.

10.30 pm ALABAMA 3 ACOUSTIC, Andersons, Kempton Parade €22.20+€2 s.c.

Returning to Sligo Live Festival for the first time since 2007, Alabama 3 Acoustic is brave enough to go out on the road armed only with a battered acoustic guitar and harmonica, preaching Woodie Guthrie’s words that ‘this machine kills fascists.’

SUNDAY OCTOBER 30

12 pm Laura Conway, Riverside Hotel Cafe, Riverside FREE GIG

Soundtrack vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and composer based in Sligo. Laura recently graduated with distinction from UCLA’s Film Scoring program and her music has appeared on various TV shows, and ads including Black-ish and The Night Before.

2 pm Seba Safe, Osta Cafe @ The Model, The Mall FREE GIG

Brainchild of Dublin songwriter Micheal D’Alton and will soon be a force in the blossoming Irish music scene. Spending the most part of 2018 locked away in a cabin in the Wicklow mountains he has been crafting a catalogue of songs.

3 pm The Remedy Club, Anderson’s, Kempten Promenade FREE GIG

Couple duo, Kj McEvoy and Aileen Mythen, have been described as ‘Ireland’s best kept musical secret’ by Hot Press. Their first two albums Lovers, Legends and Lost Causes and True Hand True Heart were independently released to great critical acclaim in Ireland, the UK, Europe and the US.

4.30 pm Farah Elle, Yeats Building, Hyde Bridge FREE GIG

Everything that shaped who Farah is as a person today is masterfully reflected in her artistry and documented on FATIMA, her long-awaited debut record due in October 2022.

6 pm Sarah & Jessie, Furey’s Bar, Bridge St. FREE GIG

Sarah Crummy and Jessie Whitehead are a songwriting duo from Sligo who have been playing together for almost a decade. The songwriters incorporate original work from both artists and their influences include John Martyn and Joni Mitchell. Expect soulful tunes and sweet harmonies.

8.30 pm ROBERT PLANT Presents SAVING GRACE Featuring SUZI DIAN, Knocknarea Arena, ATU Sligo €53.50+€2 s.c.

Saving Grace, the co-operative featuring former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar), and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro).

MONDAY OCTOBER 31

4.30 pm Hugh Feely, Osta Cafe, Garavogue Weir View FREE GIG

Singer songwriter from Manorhamilton. Former member of Rackhouse Pilfer, now paving his way in a solo career. He revives songs from old Irish folklore as well as performing original material accompanied by the bouzouki, guitar and harmonica.

6 pm Labhras, Thomas Connolly Bar, Markievicz Road FREE GIG

Donal Linehan (Accordion), Padraic Collins (Harp & Guitar) and Catherine Fagan (Flute & Vocal) have been performing at sessions together for a number of years, recently forming the band Labhras. Part of Sligo’s growing trad music scene playing a blend of modern folk songs and traditional tunes.

9 pm Bog Bodies, Bree’s Strandhill FREE GIG

Heavy folk outfit, from Tipperary, formed by Irish songwriter Dan Meagher.Their genre-bending, high-energy folk sound is somewhere between Christy Moore, Kíla and Rage Against The Machine with a dash of psychedelia for good measure.

Full details and booking on sligolive.ie