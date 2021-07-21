First look at Hawk's Well Theatre Sligo renovation works

Pictured: Orla Brennan, CHIME, Jane Parsons Acting General Manager, Elena and Mary McGauran. Hawk’s Well Theatre thanked Elena and Mary for kindly coming into the theatre to help test the theatre’s new hearing assistance loop. The installation is part funded by Department of Rural and Community Development Community Enhancement Programme and The Kingsbridge Private Hospital Community Fund.

The Hawk's Well Theatre renovation project is well underway, with improvement works completed on the auditorium, with the final step seeing a complete overhaul of the building's seating. The upgrades come as part of a wider renovation plan that will see the theatre transformed to coincide with its 40th anniversary in 2022.

The theatre's upgrade has been in the planning for some time, and the installation of the new seating represents a huge step forward for the Hawk's Well's ambitious renovation project.

The Sligo Champion was delighted to meet with the board of Directors as they inspected the new equipment and viewed the new look auditorium.

Replacing the existing seating which has been in place for at least half of the venue's lifespan, the seats were installed over a four day period in April, after construction delays caused by Brexit and the global pandemic.

The new seating was manufactured by Josper in Spain.

The striking dark red seats are soundless and soft to touch. They automatically tip-up due their double springs and are tested for more than 500.000 cycles.

Most importantly the ergonomic foam cushion is comfortable to sit in and the new seats provide extra legroom.

The seating upgrade comes as part of wider improvements to the auditorium which has seen new flooring installed, new safety strip lights for the stalls steps and safety lights upgraded in the balcony, a complete repaint and new stage curtains.

On the technical side, a hearing assistance loop as been installed, as well as a state of the art sound desk, new projector, and a new stage lighting management system.

These improvements were made possible by grants from Sligo LEADER Partnership; Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht; and Sligo Council, along with the public's donations to the theatre's ongoing renovation fund.

With a storied history of their own, the final curtain call has not been made on the old seating however, with the units moving on to new lives elsewhere. Coolera Dramatic Society, Áislann Chill Chartha and Dromore West's community cinema have taken some to repurpose and breathe new life into them, as has Niamh McGrath for a mobile theatre project that she is working on.

The remaining seating went to individuals for home cinema projects, meaning that a little piece of Sligo theatre history will live on throughout the county.

With the completion of auditorium improvements, attention is now focused on the renovation plan that will secure the Hawk's Well Theatre for future generations.

The tender for building works was announced earlier this year, with Rhatigan Architects taking the reins with the design team being led by Director Trevor James.

These capital works will include; a landmark rebuild of the theatre's entrance and foyer space, essential flood prevention measures to alleviate flooding in the auditorium and the installation of a lift to improve accessibility.

The Hawk's Well has been fundraising for the last half decade, in a bid to raise €1.37 million to secure the theatre. There is however, still much to be done to reach the final financial target, and every cent raised is vital to bring the project to completion.

In order to support the renovation works, the theatre launched their Renovation Paton scheme 2017 which has proven to be a great success. Individuals, families or companies can contribute to the fund by becoming renovation patrons and donating funds across various levels of support.

All Renovation patrons will be acknowledged in perpetuity within the extended building and will become a permanent part of the Hawk's Well history.

The Hawk's Well Theatre is encouraging businesses and individuals to donate to the fundraising effort. If you would like to support the Hawk's Well's future by giving a donation or become a renovation patron, please contact Jane Parsons at jane@hawkswell.com visit www.hawkswell.com for details.