Cliffoney Men’s Shed bringing joy to locals

“It might look a bit unusual seeing 12 or 14 men sitting around playing cards with masks on but that’s the way it is.”

That’s according to Michael Kelly, chairperson of the newly opened Cliffoney Men’s Shed, a voluntary community organisation which is open to all men who want to meet, share skills, engage new friends, and connect within their community.

The Cliffoney Men’s Shed is the first newly registered Men’s Shed in Ireland since the lifting of lockdown restrictions and they are happy to welcome new members, commonly known as “shedders”, to take part in a number of activities such as woodwork and carpentry, arts and crafts, as well as social outings and games.

The organisation is in the process of acquiring a premises in the village of Cliffoney but for now are based in the restored Schoolhouse in Mullaghmore.

“It’s just about 2km from the village so it’s no great inconvenience. It’s an excellent building, a great size. We had to do a lot of work to make it fit for purpose for our use.

“The building is a protected structure and we’ve had to lay flooring before we could move in any timber or benches.

“Now we can come in and have a cup of coffee or tea and sit down and have a chat, it’s perfect.”

Michael says the organisation is one of the most popular Men’s Sheds in Sligo to the point that they have gone from meeting just once a week to multiple times throughout the week.

“We play the French boules and there’s been such an interest in it that we’ve had to buy a third set out of boules.

“We’re playing it out on the green in Mullaghmore which is a perfect location on a nice morning. We’ve had five Saturdays in a row, we’ve escaped the rain, and we’ve had great craic.”

Michael says at the moment they have 35 paid up members who participate across a number of different projects, and that they are very careful to follow all Covid-19 guidance and regulations.

“Sometimes you’d only have six or so people at a gathering. We won’t have everyone involved in the same project. At any one time we wouldn’t have more than 10 or 15 people in the premises, but it’s a huge room so it’s more than capable.

“The men are all very understanding, we’re being ultra-careful, we have sanitiser, masks, and a safety officer.

“Nobody has any complaints, nobody has any problems with wearing a mask or anything like that, they’re quite happy to be up and doing something different out of the house.”

Michaels says a lot of the members are retired and that it is a great way to meet people socially away from the usual routine of going to the pub.

“That’s the way it’s starting out and that’s the way we intend to continue, we have a game of cards but no gambling, no alcohol, no drugs just chill out have a big of craic, a big of slagging, go home with a smile on your face and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

The Cliffoney Men’s Shed is open to all men and they encourage any potential shedders in the surrounding area to consider joining.