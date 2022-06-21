Two Sligo digital hubs get funding of €75k each

Two county Sligo digital hubs have received funding through the Connected Hubs 2022 Call, which will be used to build capacity and enhance existing remote working facilities.

Minister of State Frank Feighan has warmly welcomed funding for the two projects totalling €150,000.

The are; An Chroi Digital hub based in Tubbercurry where funding of €75,000 will provide for seven standalone offices in the building which are available for rent.

The money will fund the painting of offices including windows, installation of smart lighting (already in public areas), networking of offices, new furniture – desks and chairs and blinds while the hot desk area (13 spaces) will be fitted out with desk dividers, computer screens and keyboards. Public areas will be enhanced with window dressing for a large event space, occasional furniture to provide ‘chill out zones and new carpet in hall area downstairs.

Castleconnor Community Centre will also receive €75,000 to modernise its existing offices and kitchen facilities for a further six people.

“I wish to again acknowledge the great commitment to Sligo of Minister Heather Humphreys with this significant announcement for local connected hubs.

“The government and in particular Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar is anxious to do whatever possible to promote the idea of ‘remote working’ both through legislation and government spending which we all hope will allow people to work more from the regions and address the need for many to live and commute from their east coast base.” concluded Minister Feighan.