Takeover of Sligo firm Loftus Insurance

Joseph G Brady Insurance Ltd (Brady Insurance) has announced the acquisition of Loftus Insurance Brokers (Loftus).

Established by Liam & Shane Loftus in 2000, Sligo based Loftus is a leading broker in the North West and has a built a up a strong business and reputation for excellent customer service. Brady Insurance are a highly regarded broker operating in the same region and are part owned by Coverys European Holdings (CEH).

Brady Insurance provides a suite of business and personal lines products. The company has held Lloyd’s coverholder status since 2013 through its wholesale brand Brady Underwriting, an underwriting agency specialising in commercial insurance products for the Irish market.

Brady Insurance is headquartered in Carrick-on-Shannon and has an office in Dublin.

The new combined entity will be run by Jane Brady as Managing Director, with Liam Loftus assisting their management team in a consultancy role.

Jane Brady, Managing Director, Brady Insurance, said: “We are delighted to expand our capabilities and footprint with the acquisition of Loftus Insurance. Liam and his team have built an exceptional business which is recognised for its local expertise and commitment to service.

“This complements our philosophy and we look forward to working with Liam and his outstanding team to drive the business forward. We have clear aims for growth and with the Loftus team joining us, it strengthens our capabilities.

“I am looking forward to working with them as we continue to roll out our growing suite of services across Ireland.”

Customers of Loftus Insurance will be reassured to know they will deal with the same great brokers delivering an even better service and range of products over the coming year.

Liam Loftus, Managing Director of Loftus Insurance, said: “This is a key milestone in the history of our business.

“For the past two decades we have built Loftus into a key player in the region and we are tremendously grateful for the ongoing support which the people of Carrick-on-Shannon and the local area have shown us.

“We are proudly a local broker committed to supporting the community and helping it thrive.

“Joining Jane, her team at Brady Insurance and the wider CEH network, is the right step to ensure that we continue to stay ahead of the competition in respect of both value and service”.

The acquisition of Loftus Insurance by Brady Insurance takes the company’s headcount in Ireland to 33 and the firm envisions further growth in the near future.