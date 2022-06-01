Sligo woman’s accountancy firm wins prestigious London award

Accountant Online, Ireland’s largest online Chartered Accountancy firm has been named ‘Partner of the Year 2022’ at the 2022 UK & EMEA Xero Awards held in London.

The Xero Awards recognise excellence among their accounting, bookkeeping, and app partners in the UK, Ireland, and South Africa for their work in helping small businesses to thrive around the globe. Established in 2015 by CEO Larissa Feeney, a native of Sligo, Accountant Online helps ambitious startups to launch, grow and thrive by putting financial expertise at their fingertips.

The firm, which now has over 2,000 clients, offers financial and business services to companies mainly in the tech, software, and consulting sectors. In an industry that is still at a traditional stage, Accountant Online’s Xero-certified advisors support clients in the transition to cloud-based accounting software to help businesses streamline their financial processes and enhance the view of their business to support overall decision making.

Larissa said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the award for Partner of the Year 2022. We have a fantastic team who play such a vital role in supporting our clients through our financial and business service offerings. Year on year, we have seen the demand rise from businesses to digitally transform their approach to how they manage the financial side of their business and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this need even more. We look forward to growing our customer base and helping new businesses thrive.”

