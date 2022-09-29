Sligo newsagents with apartment overhead for sale with €200,000 guide price

Co. Sligo Auctioneers, REA McCarrick & Sons are bringing an interesting property to the market in Tubbercurry which should command good interest.

The Crescent Newsagency is located on Teeling Street, Tubbercurry, and was owner operated by the Igoe family for nearly 60 years prior to its closure 2 years ago. Over those 60 years, the shop provided an excellent service in the general newsagency business as well as greeting cards, newspapers and magazines, gifts, stationery, sweets, cigarettes and toys. It was an “Aladdin’s Cave” for children and adults alike, and the range of supplies it sold made it a one stop shop for many people.

The shop operated for almost 60 years.

The shop operated for almost 60 years.

The location of the premises is first class with a good range of shops on all sides, thus providing excellent footfall around the shop.

The premises comprises a spacious shop floor with storage area to the rear and the shop and store extends to approx. 150 sq. m. Overhead is a 3 bedroomed apartment in excellent condition, and if required the apartment and shop can either be kept together or easily separated. In addition, there is a large back yard with access off a public road at the rear and large sheds which have a variety of uses for storage or workshops.

View of the overhead apartment.

View of the overhead apartment.

The premises was totally renovated and much of it rebuilt about 25 years ago, and it is therefore in excellent physical condition. In addition, there is a large back garden 100 metres from the property which was used as a vegetable garden in days gone by.

The sale of this premises presents an excellent opportunity for owner occupiers to re-invent this business to its former glory. Alternatively, the shop could be used as an office space on the ground floor.

The bathroom in the apartment.

The bathroom in the apartment.

Investors or owner occupiers have many options on this fine premises.

The Price Guide of €200,000 makes this an affordable and attractive proposition, and further details can be had from the selling agent, Roger McCarrick Ph: 071 9185050, Email: info@reamccarrick.ie.