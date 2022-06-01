Sligo native in new role at Dublin hotel

Sligo woman, Ali McHugh has been appointed General Manager of the Trinity City Hotel in Dublin.

Ali, from Tonaphubble, started her hospitality career in 2005 and joined the MHL Hotel Collection in 2016.

During her tenure with MHL Hotel Collection, Ali has worked as Deputy Manager in The Spencer, Hotel Manager in The Beacon and most recently General Manager of The Harbour Hotel in Galway.

Ali was responsible for overseeing a full refurbishment of The Harbour Hotel over the last four years. This has resulted in the hotel standing out as one of the most popular four star hotels in Galway City alongside its sister hotel The Galmont.

Commenting on her appointment, Ali said: “I am delighted to return to Dublin and to continue my career with MHL Hotel Collection. Trinity City Hotel has always been my favourite hotel in Dublin. The hotel is in a perfect location for exploring the city and its recent refurbishment has transformed it into a stylish and truly special hotel. I am excited to take over from Joanne Dillon and continue positioning Trinity City Hotel as one of Dublin’s leading four star hotels”. Previous General Manager of Trinity City Hotel, Joanne Dillon has commenced her new role within MHL Hotel Collection as the first female General Manager of the five star Westin Dublin.

In her spare time, Ali loves to travel and experience new places and cultures having previously attended Ursuline College in Sligo and studied Commerce and Spanish in National University of Ireland, Galway.