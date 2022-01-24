Sligo hotel thanks its staff for their long service

Some of The Sligo Park Hotel’s long-serving staff - Left to Right. Niall Soden - Food & Beverage Team Leader; Geraldine Keaveney – Accounts Manager; Mary Halton – Human Resources Manager; Gerard Moore – General Manager; Tom Mc Cabe – Chef; Magda Szczegodzinska – Accommodation Supervisor.

The Sligo Park Hotel has thanked more than 20 of its staff members for

their long-serving commitment to their roles, as part of its annual

‘Service Awards’.

The hotel had postponed its awards for the past two years, largely due to

the Covid-19 pandemic but management believe the time is now right to

recognise the hard work and dedication of its team.

Commenting, General Manager Gerard Moore says: “We

have 20 staff members who, over the last two years, have achieved a

total of 320 years’ service which is a remarkable achievement by any

standards.

“Our service awards are a way for us to recognise and thank a number of people for being such valuable members of our team.

“Each member of the team has played a significant part in our success and therefore we believe it’s important to recognise their service

anniversaries and significant milestones. Thank you to all and we look

forward to the next 320 years!”

Mr Moore said the hotel liked to think its guests were in the right hands

whenever they choose the hotel for a stay or a significant event such as

a wedding, anniversary or birthday.

“The reason they feel that way is down to our superb team, whether these

team members are working ‘front of house’ or in a more ‘behind the

scenes’ role such as administration, housekeeping, dining, bar or

leisure centre.

“All these functions combine to ensure guests at the Sligo Park enjoy a

seamless experience with the best possible customer service and high

standards.”

The staff members who are celebrating Sligo Park Hotel service milestones are as follows.

45 Years: Geraldine Keaveney

35 Years: Tommy Mc Daniel; Tom Mc Cabe; Charles Melanpanhy

25 Years: Bernadette Coffey; Chris Friel

20 Years: Emer Shovlin

15 Years: Robbie Latten; Magda Szczegodzinska

10 Years: Trevor Mc Laughlin; Lisa Horgan; Rafa Szczegodzinska

5 Years: Ronan Charters; Niall Soden; Gerard Barry; Jake Hargadon; Mary Halton; Erin O Carrell; Amy Gunning; Graeme Semple