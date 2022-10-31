Sligo hair stylist wins big at Irish hairdressing awards

A Sligo hairdressers won big at the annual IHF Irish Hairdressing Championships. The event, held in person for the first time since 2019, featured world-class work from talented hair stylists from all over Ireland.

Sligo’s Caoimhe Feeley of Salon 2, won the ‘Trend Upstyle’ award on the night and was also announced as one of the five ‘Star Team 2023’.

The annual awards ceremony, hosted by the Irish Hairdressers Federation, is the premier event in the Irish hairdressing calendar, showcasing the very best of Irish hair stylists. The awards are judged by an expert panel of international and Irish judges.

The big winner on the night was Martha Galvin, owner of Allure Hair & Beauty in County Mayo, who was awarded IHF Hairdresser of the Year, along with placing second in two other categories.

Tiegan Neary, also of Allure Hair & Beauty, was chosen as the IHF Irish Trainee Hairdresser of the Year along with wins in the Fantasy-Junior and Extensions categories.

“After a very tough two and a half years for hair salons and stylists, it’s great to be back celebrating the best our industry has to offer.,” said Irish Hairdressers Federation Vice President, Lisa Eccles.