Sligo food company wins an EU award for sustainability

A Sligo based SME has been presented with a top EU food award at an event in Brussels.

Healthy snacks company Good4U scooped the Healthier Living Award at ‘The Foodies’ - an initiative of FoodDrinkEurope which focuses on sustainability achievement among small and medium businesses.

The family run company, which is based at Finisklin Business Park in Sligo, provides consumers across the continent with natural and healthy products.

Midlands-North-West MEP Colm Markey was on hand to present the award to Co-Founder Michelle Butler.

Speaking at the ceremony the MEP said: “I’m delighted to support the awards, which recognise best practice and innovation in the industry. At home, we have developed a food strategy based on a sustainable food systems approach, taking into account the integrated nature of food, environment and health and these awards really champion that idea.

“I come from a farming background and we talk a lot in Europe about the family farm but equally there are small SMEs that are family run and they are so important in Europe. The winner is very much a family business with four very skilled members and I’m absolutely delighted to present this award to an Irish company from my very own constituency in the heart of the EU. Congratulations Good4U.”