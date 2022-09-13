Sligo flower business amongst first to be connected under new national broadband plan

Feehilys Florist in Carraroe has been connected under the National Broadband Plan.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering thigh-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, has announced that the first premises in the Sligo Deployment Area have been successfully connected.

Up to 15,000 premises in County Sligo are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools.

As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, the County will receive €59 million of Government investment under the NBP.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland, said: “Almost 2,500 Sligo premises can already place orders and get connected which will significantly improve people’s quality of life and employment opportunities.”

Micheál Feehily, owner of Feehilys Florist and one of the first customers in the Sligo Deployment Area to be connected to the NBI network said: “Like businesses all over Ireland, we are now heavily reliant on broadband and what it does for our business on a day-to-day basis.

“We have been a long-standing customer of Fastcom and were delighted when NBI Gigabit fibre became available to us.

“We have a very strong online presence with customer orders being taken around the clock through our website. That’s why a strong internet connection is critical for us here at Feehily’s Florist both now and into the future.”