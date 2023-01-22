Sligo employers supporting initiative that is encouraging career moves West

Pictured at the launch was Allan Mulrooney, Interim Chief Executive, Western Development Commission, Andrea McBride, Head of the TCS Letterkenny Global Delivery Centre, Rachel Curran, Enterprise Ireland, Michelle Conaghan, Regional Manager, IDA Ireland North West Regionand John Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, Cora Systems.

Sligo-based employers including SL Controls and Overstock are supporting a joined-up push by regional agencies and employers to attract more career-driven professionals based in Dublin and the East coast to the Northwest.

Mid to senior level workers in Dublin will next month get the chance to learn more about life in the Northwest of Ireland and the array of exciting new opportunities open to them in the region.

‘Northwest in the City’ is a collaboration organised by regional stakeholders to promote the Northwest and spotlight the many positive transformational changes made in recent years.

The event, at Dublin’s Westbury Hotel on February 9th, will deliver a simple message: You can land a global career with a leading company and enjoy the best of ‘local living’ by moving to the Northwest.

The event will provide an opportunity to meet face to face with the executives leading the Northwest’s top multinational and indigenous companies. Mid to senior level professionals will learn about the global customer base serviced from the region along with the array of career opportunities available.

Key agencies led by IDA Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and the Western Development Commission (WDC), under the North West Regional Enterprise Plan, have teamed up with some of the Northwest’s biggest employers for the event.

Industries represented include Tech, Biopharma, MedTech, Advanced Manufacturing and International Financial Services. More than 20 global multinationals and leading Irish companies are expected to attend ‘Northwest in the City’ including Optum; Tata Consultancy Services (TCS); AbbVie, VistaMed, SL Controls; Cora Systems, Overstock, Avenue, FinTrU and many more.

Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim are home to more than 50 multinational companies that have set up in the region and scaled their international operations. The Northwest is also home to indigenous entrepreneurs who have chosen to build and grow their own international companies of scale, including LotusWorks, King & Moffatt, E&I Engineering and Cora Systems.

As well as showcasing senior roles including those in automation, biologics, machine learning and investor services; attendees at ‘Northwest in the City’ will have the chance to network with senior industry leaders and hear from their peers who have previously relocated to the region.

The regional agencies and local authorities will be on hand to offer more practical advice on connectivity, transport, relocating and educational options. Public sector organisations such as Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will also outline latest research and innovation projects and the current opportunities that exist. Working patterns have seen seismic changes in recent years, with a career and life in the Northwest proving increasingly attractive for senior professionals.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney T.D commenting on the ‘Northwest in the City’ initiative, said: “’Northwest in the City’ is a terrific example of a regional initiative driven by the Government’s enterprise agencies under the collaborative umbrella of the Northwest Regional Enterprise Plan.”