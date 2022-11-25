Sligo docklands project, Lyons Mill wins at national property awards

Pictured at the 2022 KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellence Awards, held in the Convention Centre were winners MC CABE ARHITECTS, Yarke Zhepka, Declan McCabe receiving Community & Heritage Award presented from Carmel Logan Tax partner KPMG.

There was a big Sligo winner at the KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellence Awards held in Dublin

The Community & Heritage Award, was jointly awarded to two stellar Donegal winners. McCabe Architects for Lyons Mill, a transformational community regeneration project in Sligo’s docklands.

Owners Michael and Maura Townsend had approached McCabe Architects for a restoration design.

Central to this project was the adaptive reuse of the 150-year-old mill. Now viable and sustainable, a ground floor café, Digital Hub and new public realm make this new urban quarter an attractive place to live, work and relax.

The restoration of the Mill was a condition of the planning granted for the nearby Lidl store.

McCallion construction of Buncrana were the main contractors for the Lidl store and agreed to undertake the Mill refurbishment in tandem with Lidl.

As part of the restoration the building was gutted of all rotten flooring including windows which were beyond repair. New windows were made from the existing internal pine timber beams to the same specification by Breffni Conservationist Joiners, Co. Leitrim after having been painstakingly removed by McCallions. The pine beams, along with roofing timbers and floors date back to 1815 when they they were imported into Sligo docks from Canada.

All external and internal walls were stripped back using environmentally compliant products and then completely raked out and repointed in the traditional method of the time with lime based mortar. This slow and tedious work took seven months to complete by local man Sean Watters from Ballinful and his team.

The Ballyshannon Historic Towns Initiative from Donegal County Council has resulted in the conservation of twelve historic buildings based on a sustainable heritage-led approach, best conservation practice, strong community engagement and value for money.