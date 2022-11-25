Sligo Credit Union hits €40m milestone in its loan book

Sligo Credit Union has reached the significant milestone of having a Loan Book of €40 million.

Having crossed to €5 million in 2000, €10 million in 2003, €20 million in 2006, €30 million in 2018 and this week’s milestone of €40 million, highlights momentous growth in 22 years.

Shona Heffernan, Sligo Credit Union Chairperson said:“We are absolutely delighted in reaching a Loan Book of €40M! We have overcome challenges in the past number of years, and we will undoubtedly face more challenges in the future, however, this week is a major milestone in Sligo Credit Union, and very welcome news. This landmark figure could not have been achieved without the support and trust of Members in Sligo and Leitrim since the credit union’s establishment in 1965, Staff, Management, and my fellow Board Members.

“We are witnessing a fundamental change in Irish banking and given the continued withdrawal of banking services from local communities, it’s now more important than ever to let people know that Sligo Credit Union is here to support our members and the community.

Shona continues: “Here at Sligo Credit Union, we have a clear understanding of the importance of retaining our ‘face-to-face’ engagement and in delivering the unrivalled member service which we are famous for. Our team is always on hand to support our members. We listen to each individual story and are here to help - five days a week in person and six days a week over the phone. Talk to us today, we are open and always treat each member on an individual level. Everyone is different, and we all need tailored support.”