Sligo chef is set to compete in global contest

A local Sligo chef is preparing to take part in the Global Chef Challenge in Abu Dhabi this month.

Alan Fitzmaurice, Executive Chef at The Glasshouse Hotel Sligo, will take on the rest of the finalists in the event at the World Congress of The World Association of Chef Societies in Abu Dhabi this May.

The Global Chefs’ Challenge is where the world’s top chefs meet to compete in three competition categories. These are: the Global Chefs’ Challenge, the Global Pastry Chefs’ Challenge, and the Global Young Chefs’ Challenge. Selected through top performance at the Culinary World Cup and the World chefs Regional Semi-Finals,qualifying teams go head-to-head at the Global Chef Challenge Final. Here, the best and brightest convene to show mastery in the culinary arts. The Dromahair based chef with the help of Junior Chef Chelsea Esquivel a Culinary Arts Student from GMIT will have to produce a four-course meal for twelve people to include a vegan started, fish course, meat course and a chocolate dessert. “Training for this competition is a constant part of our week,” said Alan, “we have only a few weeks left to perfect our dishes”.The team hopes to use as much Irish produce as possible, to highlight the standard of Irish food on a global stage.