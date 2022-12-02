Sligo Chamber unveils its business awards

Businesses across the North West are being invited to enter the Sligo Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards 2022, across four major categories.

The award winners will be announced at the Sligo Chamber’s President’s Gala Dinner which will be held at the Radisson Blu Sligo on February 10.

The awards, organised in partnership with Ocean Media, will shortlist businesses of all shapes and sizes.

These include multi-national employers who have invested in staff upskilling, home grown startups and innovators who have expanded or spread their wings overseas and companies who have made a positive impact on the environment.

Commenting on the awards, Sligo Chamber President Tara Rodgers said:

“I am really looking forward to the Awards Dinner and celebrating the finalists from our member firms as they showcase the outstanding work they do and the contribution they are making to the local economy. If you are in business, you need to enter.”

Each finalist will be profiled in a business interview on ‘Up and Running’ with Claire Ronan on Ocean FM over the coming weeks and they will also be featured in a series of promotional videos shared across social media.

Aidan Doyle, CEO of Sligo Chamber, said: “The judges will have a tough job to select one winner in each of the four categories.

“We have had great support for the awards from sponsors, Local Enterprise Office, Skillnet Ireland, ATU, AIB and Ocean Media.

“There is a real appetite amongst the business community here is Sligo to have a vehicle that rewards the bravery and dedication of those that are building our economy in the north west.”

There are four categories in the 2022 Business Excellence Awards. These are:

Local Enterprise Excellence Award, Sponsored by Sligo LEO

Skillnet Ireland Regional Excellence Award – sponsored by Sligo Chamber Skillnet

Innovator Excellence Award, sponsored by Atlantic Technological University (ATU)

Net Zero Achievement Excellence Award, sponsored by AIB.