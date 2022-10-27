Sligo

Sligo BID gets grant to create a street ambassador programme

Minister of State, Frank Feighan in Sligo's O'Connell Street. Expand

Minister for State Frank Feighan has welcomed an allocation to Sligo Business Improvement Programme of €121,789 to create a street ambassador programme. The project seeks to create and train a network of volunteers creating a street ambassador programme to assist with people movement, safety, and wellbeing in the business improvement District of Sligo Town. The ambassador programme will have a manager who will recruit and train volunteer street ambassadors to work with stakeholders as friendly faces and helping hands visible in the town centre.

I want to congratulate Sligo Business Improvement District for their well-researched application, the project will cost almost €134,000. The project will be assessed after 2 years to monitor the impact of the approach to on street safety in high traffic urban economic areas like Sligo town” concluded Minister Feighan.

