Sligo BID gets grant to create a street ambassador programme

Minister for State Frank Feighan has welcomed an allocation to Sligo Business Improvement Programme of €121,789 to create a street ambassador programme. The project seeks to create and train a network of volunteers creating a street ambassador programme to assist with people movement, safety, and wellbeing in the business improvement District of Sligo Town. The ambassador programme will have a manager who will recruit and train volunteer street ambassadors to work with stakeholders as friendly faces and helping hands visible in the town centre.

“I want to congratulate Sligo Business Improvement District for their well-researched application, the project will cost almost €134,000. The project will be assessed after 2 years to monitor the impact of the approach to on street safety in high traffic urban economic areas like Sligo town” concluded Minister Feighan.