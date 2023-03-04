Sligo based company enters the home care market

A new Sligo based company has entered the home care market.Kirby Care Ltd is headed up by Lorraine McDonnell and was officially launched last week.

Lorraine says Kirby Care has entered the Irish market with one clear vision in mind to provide best in class home care to their service users and best in class career opportunities in the homecare sector.

Kirby Care is a family owned care agency providing homecare support to its service users in their own home environment on a one-to-one basis.

Service users are those who, because of increasing age or disability, find it difficult to cope with domestic responsibilities and their own personal care needs. Kirby Care provides care services to both the private and public sectors.

Lorraine said: ‘I am thrilled to announce that Kirby Care Ltd is officially open for business providing Home Care Services for our service users in the Ballisodare/Collooney area.

“It is a very exciting time for me and I look forward to growing the business and feel very passionate about providing efficient and reliable home care support that will enable our service users to live safely and comfortably in the place they know best their home.

“Our ultimate goal at Kirby Care is to promote independent living, whereby we deliver a comprehensive service of care of the highest quality within a person’s own home environment helping them live longer and healthier.

“I truly believe in a better care for better lives and our services are designed for the elderly person who is physically frail or housebound and are undertaken by our team of highly trained and experienced specialist staff.”

Contact 071 9326069 for a free information pack and home visit.