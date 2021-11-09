Sligo automation firm changes name

Sligo’s cutting-edge automation specialists Automation Technology Services has changed its name to KAON Automation.

The company is also looking for engineers to join its machine-building team in both Sligo and Cork.

KAON Automation, which employs 45 highly-skilled people mainly in the engineering sector, designs automated equipment – including high-tech robotic machines — for leading multinationals and large indigenous companies.

Headquartered in Sligo at a 3,000sqm purpose-build premises in Collooney, KAON is also announcing the opening of a new Cork office to support its customer base in the southern region of the country.

Established as Automation Technology Services in 2005 by co-founders Garreth Finlay (now Sales Director) and Fergus Hynes (now Technical Director), KAON is a cutting-edge automation specialist supporting manufacturing companies.

It delivers high-quality, innovative and scalable custom-designed automation solutions for leading manufacturing companies globally including high-tech robotic machines to customers mainly in the MedTech, electronic and automotive sectors.

Managing Director Dominic Finlay says: “We have changed our name to KAON Automation to reflect our growth and ambition for the future and have evolved our brand identity to take the company into a new era.

“But while our name might change, we are still as committed as ever to continuously improving our relationships and services to our valued customers and ensuring KAON is a great place to work.

“We are also delighted to announce the opening of our Cork office to support our customer base in the southern region and are currently hiring in both locations.

“What we do at KAON matters. We are building machines that are saving and changing people’s lives.”