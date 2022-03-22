Sales apprenticeship course will see next intake this September

Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Niall Collins (third from right) pictured at the apprenticeship launch in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Tthe new National Sales Apprenticeship was launched in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon where Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB) welcomed Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Niall Collins.

Minister Collins said “This is exactly the type of world class apprenticeship this country needs as we aim to deliver sustainable, well-paid careers to our workers, while providing employers with people who have the skills to compete with the best.

“Sales in an integral part of most companies, but to do it successfully requires skills and experience.

“With this apprenticeship we are delivering on both of those requirements, and providing learners with a wonderful starting point for a successful and fulfilling career.

“The programme is truly cutting edge and I would encourage all employers involved in selling to consider taking on a sales apprentice.”

This new generation apprenticeship was developed as part of the national strategy to address existing and future skills needs in Ireland by Increasing the number and range of apprenticeships.

Tom Grady, Chief Executive, MSLETB stated “The Sales Apprenticeship is a programme designed by industry for industry and will support industry by providing a sustainable stream of skilled, professionally qualified long-term employees for the sector”

The programme which runs over a two-year period, is delivered nationally in a number of locations using a blend of online delivery, face-to-face classes and work based learning in an organisation in which the apprentice is employed.

Upon successful completion, the apprentice is awarded a QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Sales. Working with industry partners and supported by MSLETB the programme has been developed to train aspiring sales specialists to become competent in the many skills required by industry.

This apprenticeship will support industry by providing a sustainable stream of skilled, professionally qualified long-term employees to build their careers in the sales sector. The 5th group of sales apprentices commenced the programme in February 2022. The next intake is scheduled for September 2022 and is currently open for registrations. For more information about the National Sales Apprenticeship programme, to become an approved employer or to register an apprentice, email apprenticeship@msletb.ie