Rebranding for Sligo’s Currys store

Sligo’s Currys PC World has becomes Currys!

The store, which opened in 2019, is the latest of Currys’ 16 stores across the country, to receive a makeover and be fitted with the new look branding.

The roll out will see the remaining stores upgraded over the next few weeks and months.

Stephen Heavey, General Manager of Curry’s Sligo, who is originally from Kilmore, Co. Roscommon but is living in Sligo town said:

“I have been working for Currys and in the Sligo store for nearly two years. Currys is a fantastic company to work for and I think the rebranding has given the store a more modern look and feel, and everyone in Currys Sligo is delighted to be a part of the project.