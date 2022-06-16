Putting the family name on the business after 33 years

Sligo’s long-established interior design company Plan 4 is changing its name to Wasson Interiors.

The Wasson family have been at the helm of the company since Plan 4 first opened its doors in 1989. It is changing its name now to reflect the fact that it is a family-run firm.

The company, which has been a fixture on Sligo’s historic Union Street for 33 years, provides expert advice and service on interiors and window coverings to homeowners and hoteliers in all counties in the West and to North West.

Plan 4 – now Wasson Interiors – was set up by Donegal native James Wasson who is still the driving force behind the company. James can be found either on the road meeting customers in their homes or in store gently advising customers on the perfect blinds or curtains.

James’ brother Trevor Wasson has also been fitting blinds and curtains with the company for the past 33 years and James’ daughter Juliea Wasson is also on the sales team. So, while the company name is changing, the same team will still be on hand and committed to providing expert advice on home and hospitality industry interior fittings. Aside from Wasson family members, others on the shop floor have also been working for the company through the decades, including Tina Sweeney and Patricia Mulcahy who joined Wasson almost 30 years ago. Wasson’s free, personal, home consultation is available in all counties in the West and North West. The service remains the same and is as popular as ever with those who need advice on blinds or curtains to suit their house.

As well as giving advice on colour, style and fabric, Wasson Interiors will measure windows during the consultation to speed up the process of delivering an order. The company brings samples on home visits or clients can call into Wasson Interiors in Union Street where they will find more than 5,000 curtain samples available to view.

Wasson Interiors also provides its interior design, upholstery and window seating service to upmarket Sligo hotels including the Sligo Park Hotel, The Radisson Blu Hotel, Castle Dargan, The Glasshouse and City Hotel, catering to the unique demands and impeccable standards of each.

James Wasson, founder of Wasson Interiors, said:

“I started out as a carpet fitter at the age of 14 so I have always been in the interiors business. I set up Plan 4 a few years after moving to Sligo from Donegal and am delighted to see the next generation now working in the business.

“It is that close, connected thread of family that has been with the company since its foundation that led us to change our from Plan 4 to Wasson Interiors. But the same team remain in place and committed to delivering excellent service across the West and the North West.”