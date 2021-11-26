Nominations from North West for Apprentice of the Year

Nominations are in for the 2021 Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year. The 71 nominees, represent more than 37,000 employees.

The awards ceremony will take place virtually in December.

Three companies have been nominated in the North West region. Established over 40 years ago, King and Moffatt Electrical Ltd have become an established force in mechanical and electrical construction in Co. Leitrim and beyond.

The 350 strong Carrick-on-Shannon based firm has been nominated in the Employer of the Year Large Enterprise category, and together with their 75 apprentices are driving forward an impressive skills development programme.

Also nominated in the Micro Enterprise category is Burns Meats.

The family-run establishment has been a culinary staple of Sligo for eight generations, and recently added a new butcher’s apprentice to its staff.

Joining them from Slig in this year’s nominations is Verus Metrology Partners. Verus offer one-stop, turnkey metrology solutions, that are uniquely designed around individual measurements.

Nominated in the Small and Medium Enterprises category, Verus currently employ 38 staff, and have been training 6 apprentices in the past year.