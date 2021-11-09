National award for local law firm

Callan Tansey Solicitors has won Medical Negligence/Personal Injury law firm of the year at the 2021 Irish Law Awards. The firm was a finalist in five categories and was thrilled to take home this coveted award.

Callan Tansey has offices in Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Dublin and have been involved in high-profile medical negligence and personal injury cases since they established in 2008.

In their ninth year, the Irish Law Awards aim to identify, honour and publicise outstanding achievements, while also recognising those who have dedicated their lives to serving in the legal profession.The awards were held at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin and were hosted by broadcaster Ivan Yates.

Callan Tansey’s Joint Managing Partner Niamh Ní Mhurchú said: “We accept this award with immense pride and gratitude to this year’s judges for recognising the hard work and dedication of every single member of our team across all of our offices. Positive and just outcomes for our clients are what we strive to achieve on a daily basis. We look forward to expanding into Munster with the opening of our Limerick office shortly and continuing to provide vital legal services into 2022 and beyond.”

Head of Medical Negligence at Callan Tansey Solicitors, Roger Murray said: “This award is fitting recognition for the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are privileged to help injured patients and their families right across the country as we continue to push for systemic change to ensure that other families don’t suffer as a result of a medical mistake, failure to diagnose or medical neglect. To compete and win on a national stage vindicates the choice of those clients who we are proud to represent.”