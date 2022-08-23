Ministerial boost for proposed gaming hub at Strandhill campus

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, recently visited the Strand Campus, Digital Gaming Hub at Strandhill.

The Minister met with board members and staff at the company to view the construction of Irelands first dedicated Digital Gaming Hub which is being constructed by Sligo County Enterprise Fund with the support of the Enterprise Ireland Regional Enterprise Development Fund.He was met at the Strand Campus by the company Chairman Vincent Nally and given a tour of the site and briefed on the programmes of the project and well as the immediate priorities and future plans for the Centre, which will be completed at the end of 2022 and open for business in early 2023.

Strand Campus, Digital Gaming Hub is a new 12,000 ft2 workspace to meet the requirements companies involved in developing products and services using gaming technology and platforms.

It will be the first dedicated enterprise hub in Ireland solely dedicated to supporting companies involved in gaming technologies. It will provide the first dedicated space in Ireland where digital gaming companies can co-locate, thus encouraging a culture of collaboration and cooperation. Sligo County Enterprise Fund together with its partners of Enterprise Ireland, Atlantic Technological University, Sligo and Sligo County Council will be working together to create and grow Sligo as the centre of the digital gaming technology sector in Ireland, one which will support international exposure and growth for the companies that locate there. The online and digital gaming sector is one of the fastest growing markets and industries in the world. It has doubled in size since 2016 and now worth almost $200 billon globally per annum and the ambition of the company is to make Sligo the nucleus of this industry in Ireland. Minister English said:“I am delighted to see that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the North-West and it is heartening to see the excellent progress on the Digital Gaming Hub, which was significantly funded by my department. The companies I met are at the cutting edge of their industries and are typical of local enterprises all over the country, delivering high end products and services to domestic and international markets. The government will continue to back businesses like this and provide the support they need to ensure further job creation and balanced regional development.”