Manorhamilton business hub’s new Zoom Room

Located in Manorhamilton, ManorHUB Business Hub provides a modern and innovative work space for business owners and workers who need a professional environment to grow and develop their businesses and careers in North Leitrim. ManorHUB have recently extended their services with the launch of a state-of-the-art Zoom Room.

ManorHUB CEO Ronan Haslette explains: “The way we do business and the way we work is changing by the day. Many entrepreneurs and workers now have the option of blended work days, remote working and flexible hours. At ManorHUB we are progressively responding to this new and evolving way of working. As part of our on-going refurbishments, we have recently added a new state-of-the-art Zoom Room; a private, hi-tech facility available for meetings and interviews. It is also a service which private individuals are availing of for Zoom calls with family and friends in a comfortable location with a reliable hi-speed broadband connection.”

ManorHUB is ideally situated for those striving for the optimum work/life balance, and those who realise that their location no longer needs to impact on the way they run their business.

Manorhamilton is a vibrant rural town, and a great location to work whether you are a start-up or you work remotely for an established business. ManorHUB provides an elite business facility to service the needs of professionals in North Leitrim as they work remotely, off-site or in their dedicated office.

The hub provides a range of services including: fully serviced secure hotdesking, coworking shared offices, dedicated turn key offices, also meeting/training and interview spaces. These services are supported by 24hr secure access, 100mb hi-speed broadband and ample free car parking.

This bright open plan modern and innovative work space is attracting creative and remote professionals to its relaxed and friendly atmosphere. ManorHUB clients are professional business people -including startups and local enterprises who require an environment which supports innovation and networking to grow and develop. Staycationers visiting north Leitrim can also make good use of the facilities as they blend work with travel. All facilities are available 7 days a week at competitive rates.

With funding support from Enterprise Ireland’s Enterprise Centre Fund, the Zoom Room marks Phase 1 of an on-going upgrade project at ManorHUB. Phase 2 of the project has begun with the focus on a refurbishment of office spaces, communal and meeting areas.

When complete, the new look ManorHUB will offer even more capacity and flexible work spaces.

ManorHUB is also part of the national Connect Hubs Voucher Scheme. This scheme announced during the summer by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys was set up to make remote working more accessible right across the country. As part of this initiative registered users on the Connected Hubs website are being offered three free vouchers, redeemable in ManorHUB, for use of their Hot Desk facilities. These vouchers are available for use up to 31 December 2022.

To avail of the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme and to book your desk here are ManorHUB go to: www.connectedhubs.ie.