Leading figure at Sligo distillery takes up new role at whiskey association

James Doherty, Managing Director of Donegal’s Sliabh Liag Distillery and Helen Mulholland, Master Blender at Sligo’s Sazerac of Ireland/Lough Gill Distillery have been ratified as new Chair and Vice-Chair of the Irish Whiskey Association respectively.

The Irish Whiskey Association is the representative body working to promote, protect and represent Irish Whiskey in Ireland and globally and the Mr Doherty and Ms Mulholland were elected at the Association’s biennial general meeting

Master distiller Helen Mulholland, the first woman to be inducted into the International Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame leads Sligo’s Lough Gill Distillery team in the pursuit of crafting and blending Ireland’s luxury single malt whiskey.

Helen is responsible for the selection and management of the casks for Athrú single malt whiskey, nurturing Sazerac’s global portfolio of Irish whiskeys including Paddy and Michael Collins as well as new product development.

Taking up the reins as Vice-Chair, Helen Mulholland said: “I am delighted to accept the role of Vice Chair at the Irish Whiskey Association.

“Throughout my time in the industry, global volumes of Irish whiskey have increased sevenfold and the number of distilleries on the island of Ireland has grown from three to more than thirty. My priority as Vice Chair at the IWA will be to protect the integrity of the Irish Whiskey category, as well as continuing its global promotion.”