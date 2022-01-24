Kennedy appointed to the chair of InterTradeIreland

InterTradeIreland, the cross-border trade and economic development body, has announced the appointment of Sligo native Richard Kennedy as its new Chairman.
Mr Kennedy is Chief Executive of Belfast-based Devenish. Under his
guidance, the agri-tech firm has transformed from a company focused on
the Northern Ireland market to an international research, development
and innovation business trading in over forty countries.
Welcoming
the new Chairman to the InterTradeIreland board, CEO Margaret Hearty
said: “Richard is an expert in growing a business in new markets and has
an outstanding record of achievement. We have no doubt that he will
make a very significant contribution to InterTradeIreland. We look
forward to his innovative vision and considered input.”
Commenting on his appointment, Mr Kennedy said, “I am delighted to be appointed Chair of InterTradeIreland – a vital organisation that helps power economic prosperity across the island of Ireland. This is a pivotal time to be joining the board, as InterTradeIreland builds on the next
chapter of its evolution and growth. It’s an exciting prospect to work
with the rest of the board, CEO Margaret Hearty, the senior leadership
team and all of the InterTradeIreland team."
Mr Kennedy began his commercial life growing up on the family-owned
livestock mart in Aclare. He went on to secure a B.Agri.Sc from
University College Dublin. A winner of Ireland’s EY’s entrepreneur of
the year, he was recognised for his courageous entrepreneurial spirit
and ambition that has enabled Devenish to become a global agri-tech
company which specialises in sustainable food solutions.
With this new appointment, InterTradeIreland continues to focus on helping firms to grow. To date over 48,000 small businesses have been supported by InterTradeIreland to identify and develop trade and innovation opportunities. The organisation has created over 18,000 new jobs and generated more than €1.3bn in business development value, with cross-border trade currently sitting at €8.4bn, its highest level in 20 years.