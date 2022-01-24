Kennedy appointed to the chair of InterTradeIreland

InterTradeIreland, the cross-border trade and economic development body, has announced the appointment of Sligo native Richard Kennedy as its new Chairman.

Mr Kennedy is Chief Executive of Belfast-based Devenish. Under his

guidance, the agri-tech firm has transformed from a company focused on

the Northern Ireland market to an international research, development

and innovation business trading in over forty countries.

Welcoming

the new Chairman to the InterTradeIreland board, CEO Margaret Hearty

said: “Richard is an expert in growing a business in new markets and has

an outstanding record of achievement. We have no doubt that he will

make a very significant contribution to InterTradeIreland. We look

forward to his innovative vision and considered input.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Kennedy said, “I am delighted to be appointed Chair of InterTradeIreland – a vital organisation that helps power economic prosperity across the island of Ireland. This is a pivotal time to be joining the board, as InterTradeIreland builds on the next

chapter of its evolution and growth. It’s an exciting prospect to work

with the rest of the board, CEO Margaret Hearty, the senior leadership

team and all of the InterTradeIreland team."

Mr Kennedy began his commercial life growing up on the family-owned

livestock mart in Aclare. He went on to secure a B.Agri.Sc from

University College Dublin. A winner of Ireland’s EY’s entrepreneur of

the year, he was recognised for his courageous entrepreneurial spirit

and ambition that has enabled Devenish to become a global agri-tech

company which specialises in sustainable food solutions.

With this new appointment, InterTradeIreland continues to focus on helping firms to grow. To date over 48,000 small businesses have been supported by InterTradeIreland to identify and develop trade and innovation opportunities. The organisation has created over 18,000 new jobs and generated more than €1.3bn in business development value, with cross-border trade currently sitting at €8.4bn, its highest level in 20 years.