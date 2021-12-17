It’s a sweet success for Carolanne

A Sligo business woman has scooped a national award run by Visa.

Sweet Beat on Bridge Street, founded by Carolanne Rushe was awarded the She’s Next grant for the General Small Business category.

As an extension of Visa’s global She’s Next Grant Programme, created to boost and empower women entrepreneurship, five women business-owners from across Ireland received a grant of €5,000 and one-year business coaching through IFundWomen to support, grow and expand their businesses.

A family-run planet-first café featuring creative plant-based dishes to eat in, take away or Click and Collect. Sweet Beat also houses an eco-retail home and lifestyle collection available to purchase online or in-store.

Carolanne has created a range of Sweet Beat’s plant-based dips, and she supports other local producers by selling their produce in-store.

Speaking about her win, Carolanne said: “We are so grateful to have been chosen as a winner of Visa’s She’s Next Grant Programme.

“The last two years have been incredibly challenging to navigate. We are so excited to be given the opportunity to have support through the coaching and grant to help guide us through the next year and beyond and allow us to elevate our business to a nationwide platform and potentially look at exporting opportunities.”

The pandemic continues to impact small businesses, and women business-owners have been disproportionately affected.

Visa’s mission is to provide support to women-owned businesses in Ireland through its Visa She’s Next programme. The grants and coaching can make all the difference to a business in its early stages or one in need of a boost.

The programme received over 200 entries from Ireland’s women entrepreneurs with representation from multiple sectors including technology, education, retail and culture.

The judges were particularly impressed by the ingenuity, the passion for their business and entrepreneurial spirit of the five winning recipients.

“We were blown away by the response to Ireland’s inaugural programme and it’s clear from the calibre of entries that entrepreneurship among women in Ireland is flourishing” said Dominic White, country manager, Visa Ireland.

“But the feedback we have received from entrants is that women need more support and can benefit hugely from coaching and the opportunity to network with like-minded entrepreneurs.

“We warmly congratulate the five fantastic winners and look forward to seeing them take the next step in growing their businesses.”

The winners of each category are: General Small Business: Carolanne Rushe, Sweet Beat, Sligo; Social Impact: Tammy Darcy, The Shona Project, Waterford;Innovation: Suzanne Moloney, HidraMed Solutions, GalwayMicro business: Áine McGurk, Dainty Bear, Dublin; Early-stage business: Rosie Joyce, The Habit Store, Mayo.