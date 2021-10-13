Firm joins Tesco recycling project

Healthy snacks and salad toppers’ brand, Good4U, has become the first Irish brand partnering with Tesco in the supermarket’s ground-breaking Loop recycling initiative.

The launch of the Loop scheme in Tesco stores follows a year-long online pilot, launched in July 2020, that allowed customers to order and return products in reusable packaging, to and from their doorstep.

This innovative sustainability development is a major initiative for Tesco and will feature a wide range of products from categories such as grocery, household, and beauty. Loop allows customers to buy products in reusable packaging that can be returned to the store when finished to be cleaned, refilled and used again.

Family-owned business, Good4U based in Sligo, offers a range of super seeds and grains including Super Seeds Salad Topper, Garlic & Chilli Salad Topper and Protein Milled Seed Breakfast Boost. As part of the scheme, Good4U will be helping Tesco to reduce its dependence on packaging, as it aims to reduce it by 2,000 tonnes each year, the equivalent weight of thirteen adult blue whales. A range of Good4U will sell in the Tesco’s Loop fixture packaged in prefilled containers at a comparable retail price. When shoppers return the reusable packaging from their Good4U produce, at a Loop collection point, they will receive a fully refundable deposit of 50p. Michelle Butler, co-founder of Good4U said: “We’re excited to be part of the Loop scheme and especially to the only Irish brand, that is part of this, and we are honored that Tesco has invited us on board with this terrific initiative. We have based our business from the outset on the firmest sustainability and ethical considerations and are committed to being fully transparent in all aspects of our business proposition. Loop is another way in which we can further our ambition to reduce our carbon footprint. By April all our products on shelf will be packed in fully recyclable or reusable packaging. We are passionate about our company mission that in everything, we do good for people and the planet.”