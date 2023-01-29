Finalists unveiled for Sligo Chamber of Commerce awards

The list of finalists has been announced for the Sligo Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards 2023 in partnership with Ocean Media.

Winners in four categories will be announced at the annual Sligo Chamber President’s Gala Dinner on Friday 10th February at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The shortlisted businesses include multi-national employers who have invested in staff upskilling, home grown startups and innovators who have expanded or spread their wings overseas and companies who have made a positive impact on the environment.

Commenting on the awards, Sligo Chamber President Tara Rodgers said: “I am really looking forward to the Awards Dinner and celebrating the finalists from our member firms as they showcase the outstanding work they do and the contribution they are making to the local economy”.

Each finalist will be profiled in a business interview on ‘Up and Running’ with Claire Ronan on Ocean FM over the coming weeks and they will also be featured in a series of promotional videos shared across social media.

Aidan Doyle, CEO of Sligo Chamber, said: “The judges will have a tough job to select one winner in each of the four categories. We have had great support for the awards from sponsors, Local Enterprise Office, AIB, Atlantic Technological University, Skillnet Ireland and Ocean Media. There is a real appetite amongst the business community here is Sligo to have a vehicle that rewards the bravery and dedication of those that are building our economy in the north west.”

There are Four categories in the Excellence Awards. These are:Skillnet Ireland Regional Excellence Award – sponsored by Sligo Chamber Skillnet

Finalists:

Sligo Park Hotel (Hospitality)

Engineering Documentation Ltd (Engineering)

AbbVie (Pharma)

This award was open to any company that engaged in staff training programmes and investment in personnel enhancement over the last 24 months.

Local Enterprise Office Excellence Award sponsored by LEO Sligo

Finalists:

GSW Solutions (Training and Recruitment)

Enterprise Defence (Tech)

Pronav Clinical (Medtech)

The focus of this award is to recognise businesses that look set for growth and future employment and who have benefitted from the support of the Local Enterprise Office in Sligo.

Innovator Excellence Award sponsored by Atlantic Technological University.

Finalists:

BMIB t/a Brian Mullins Insurance Brokers (Services)

SL Controls (Tech and Engineering)

A Taste of Sligo (Food and Hospitality) This award was open to any company that has demonstrated a true innovation in process or product or business offering.

Net Zero Excellence Award proudly sponsored by AIB.

Finalists:

Rhatigan Architects (Architecture)

Triskell Seafood (Food)

Jennings O’Donovan (Engineering) This award is aimed at businesses that have integrated and executed a demonstrable environmental improvement project in the last 24 months.