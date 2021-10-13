Sligo Credit Union is delighted to launch primary school resource: ‘Start Money Smart’, with Twinkl Ireland. ‘Start Money Smart’ is a financial education resource aimed at teachers and parents of children at all primary schools’ levels across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It has been developed with Twinkl Ireland in-line with the curriculum subjects of maths, history and SPHE or personal development.

The resource, tailored for each class level, explains finance in a fun, easy to follow, and engaging format. It teaches students how money works with interactive activities, real-life scenarios, problem solving and story-telling. It also allows them to explore their relationship with money so they can make more informed decisions.

Start Money Smart has been designed for delivery by teachers in a classroom setting. Parents are also encouraged to download the resources for some fun activities at home. Teachers and parents can access the free resources on Twinkl.ie (ROI) or Twinkl.co.uk (NI), and can find them by searching ‘Start Money Smart’.

Topics covered in Start Money Smart include: · Money and maths· Earning money · Budgeting, spending, and saving · Impulse buying vs investing · Financial literacy · The History of a Credit Union and how it works

These areas are taught through interactive and engaging exercises such as planned activities, loop and prompt cards, word searches, quizzes, board games, fact files and worksheet challenges.

Orla Lee, Deputy CEO of Sligo Credit Union said “At Sligo Credit Union we are always encouraging and promoting financial education and we are aware of the importance of teaching children about money. The Start Money Smart resources will be an invaluable resource to teachers and parents alike and we will be encouraging all our members to register and download the interactive and engaging exercises.”