Ongoing meetings aimed at resolving Ballymote mart manager position

Meetings relating to the departure of the Ballymote Livestock Mart manager are ongoing.

After a series of public meetings between farmers, buyers, sellers and local representatives to support the retention of mart manager David Faughnan, mart operator Aurivo met with a committee dedicated to this goal last Friday.

Chairperson of the Irish Beef and Lamb Association Gerald Pilkington told The Sligo Champion that meetings are ongoing but the relationship between Aurivo and the committee has been amicable and positive.

“The recent meeting between Aurivo and the committee was a constructive meeting and we will be anticipating a positive result. Things seem to be moving in the right direction,” he said.

As manager, Mr Faughnan led the mart through a particularly difficult economic period throughout the pandemic the committee stating he played a vital role in the 300% increase of use in the mart since an all-time low was seen in 2019.

A public meeting held on Wednesday, September 28, saw approximately 350 affected farmers, buyers, and sellers come together at the Coach House Hotel in Ballymote to voice their opinion that Mr Faughnan should remain in his position at the mart.