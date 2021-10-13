NO balanced growth in NDP says Harkin

The failure to stitch in a commitment to the delivery of Balanced Regional Development is a black hole at the heart of the new National Development Plan (NDP) according to Deputy Marian Harkin.

She said a basic premise for the delivery of the NDP is predicated on a city based approach which envisages a 50% population growth in four cities outside of Dublin.

“I have no issue with significant population growth in cities outside of Dublin to provide a counterbalance, but the only city earmarked for that type of growth is Galway city, which is at the southern tip of the Northern and Western Region.

“This completely ignores a huge swathe of territory north of a line from Dublin to Galway and disregards the North West and the border counties entirely.

“ Yes of course, there are rural programmes and certain initiatives for towns and villages throughout the entire country, but this type of investment, while welcome, will be completely insufficient for the Northern and Western Region to grow at the same rate as other Regions, never mind close the ever widening gap”.

Deputy Harkin continued, “this gap has been identified time and time again, most recently in a Report from the Northern and Western Regional Assembly which highlighted huge gaps in per capita spending between the Northern and Western Region and the Southern Region and Eastern and Midland Regions across many sectors, including Regional, Local and National roads, health infrastructure, Research and Development as well as third level infrastructure. This underinvestment in the Region by successive Governments has resulted in the Northern and Western Region being downgraded by the EU Commission from a ‘Developed Region’ to a ‘Region in Transition’.

“The Northern and Western Region needs positive discrimination to catch up on decades of underinvestment, but there is no sign of this in the National Development Plan.

“When we add this to the uncertainty regarding the delivery of any projects in the Plan, this means there is no strategy to deliver on Balanced Regional Development.

“There are a number of tests that all projects must undergo, including value for money and climate impact assessments.

“These are necessary, but so is a test on regional proofing, an assessment on whether the investment being approved contributes to or works against Balanced Regional Development,” Deputy Harkin stated.