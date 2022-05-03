Festival announced to raise awareness of what our woodlands have to offer

Minister Pippa Hackett pictured with Richard O'Connor Nash at the launch of the Woodland Festival 2022 in Clonalis Estate, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Photo Brian Farrell

On Friday last, Pippa Hackett Minister of State for Agriculture with responsibility for land use and biodiversity officially launched the Woodland Festival 2022 ‘Come see the Wood from the Trees’ at the Clonalis Estate, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

The Woodland Festival will be held on Sunday the 28th August from 12 noon to 6pm, organised by Western Forestry Co-op.

The festival aims to foster a greater awareness of the benefits of trees and woodlands, to focus on woodland management and the amenity aspects of our woods as well as the use of wood in furniture, crafts and building.

The day will include live woodland demonstrations in thinning, woodland improvement, sawmilling, timber tasks, wood chipping, beekeeping, hurley maker, chainsaw operators and carving, small scale timber extraction, bushcraft skills, there will be woodland walks & talks, woodland games, information stands, wood products, food, crafts, family entertainment and much more.

Minister Pippa Hackett said: “A recent survey by my Department showed that three in four of us would like more forests in our country, and more trees planted in our nearest urban area.

“Trees sequester carbon. They are really important in the fight against climate change. They are also if planted in the right place, great for biodiversity, water quality and recreation.

“So it is wonderful to launch the Woodland Festival 2022 in Roscommon today. This festival is vital for raising public awareness of our woodlands and the benefits they bring.

“I encourage everybody that can, to come along to the Clonalis Estate in Castlerea on August 28th.”

Marina Conway CEO of Western Forestry Co-op said: “Western Forestry Co-op is delighted to be bringing the Woodland Festival 2022 to Roscommon. The inaugural Woodland Festival was a huge success with great interest from people to get into the woods and see all the work that goes on in our Irish woodlands, to immerse themselves in our growing woodland culture and listen and learn from the people who work and manage our different woodland environments, there will be something for everyone at the Woodland Festival.”

Richard and Carol-Anne O’Connor Nash, Clonalis Estate said they were delighted to be welcoming the festival. “The Clonalis Estate is a living place committed to building a self-sustaining relationship with the land and the house.”