Businesses urged to try a four day week

Remote working has become a significant part of many employee's life with support gaining also for a four day working week.

Four Day Week Ireland are calling on employers in Sligo to sign up to their pilot programme to trial the effectiveness of a four-day week for Irish businesses.

Four Day Week Ireland presented to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment on the pilot programme, say 17 companies have signed up to date, and are encouraging more businesses to get involved.

The companies signed up to date range from companies offering recruitment services to bioceuticals manufacturers and are located throughout Ireland.

The pilot is part of an international collaboration with 4 Day Week Global, and will run on a coordinated, parallel basis in a number of countries including Ireland, the United States, Canada, and New Zealand.

Under the pilot programme, employers will introduce a four-day week for their employees over a six-month period starting in February 2022.

The pilot includes business supports to help organisations explore flexible working smoothly and successfully.

For more information visit www.fourdayweek.ie