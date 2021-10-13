Business award for childcare operator

A Sligo childcare provider has been recognised by the national accreditation body for its outstanding contribution to early learning and school age childcare.

Claire Barden Childcare has been recognised with the All Ireland Business Foundation Highest Honour- “The Award of Excellence.”

The Accreditation is over seen by the prestigious All Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Brigs Haynes of the university of Limerick and Kieran Ring CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Claire said: “I was honoured to be presented with the Award of Excellence from the All Ireland Business Foundation. To achieve the highest honour, has exceeded my expectations. My heart and soul is placed into each day I work in my three crèche’s, and I aspire to work to the hugest standards each day. I am passionate about early learning and school age childcare and my company aims to provide the highest standards of care and education on a daily basis.

Having received this Award of Excellence- the foundation’s highest honour, I feel I have been recognised for the love and care we give the children in our care.”

The company was recognised in the areas of trust, commitment, performance and customer centricity.

Claire provides childcare for 145 children in Ballymote in two premises Learn Early Montessori Academy and Claire Barden School Age Childcare.

Claire also provides childcare to 80 children at Claire Barden Award Winning Childcare Abhainn Mor, Collooney.