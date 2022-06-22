Enniscrone hotel’s wedding award

The Diamond Coast Hotel in Enniscrone scopped the Connaught Wedding Venue of the Year 2022 at the Wedding Online Awards.

Some 350 wedding professionals attended the prestigious awards event and Jonathan Bryans (weddingsonline – Commercial Director) said: “We were thrilled to have such a fantastic turnout and to celebrate the wonderful achievements of so many.

“The wedding industry has been hit hard in recent years and there is huge optimism now for what will be the busiest couple of years for weddings in Ireland ever.”

The Diamond Coast Hotel has seen a major investment over the past 4 years with close to €4 million being invested which has transformed the hotel into a leading wedding venue in the West of Ireland.

The hotel has fully refurbished all of its 99 bedrooms and has added four new luxurious premium suites, The Bartragh Suite Ballroom has received a full makeover and they have recently refurbished all of their pubic areas including the addition of their new court yard which is ideal for wedding arrivals or after parties.

The wedding team at the hotel is led by Mary Clarke who has been at the Diamond Coast since it opened 15 years ago and this is the first time in the 15-year history of the hotel that it has won this award.

Speaking after the awards announcement, General Manager Michael Yates said: “We are over the moon with the award, it is a magnificent achievement for all of our team and it is a testament to the hard work that they all put in and we can now see the full benefit of the major investment in the hotel in the past few years and we are now positioned as the leading wedding venue in Connaught.”