Engineering honour for IT Sligo’s Úna

Head of Engineering & Design at IT Sligo, Úna Parsons has been conferred with Fellowship of the Irish Academy of Engineering in recognition of her contribution to engineering in Ireland.

The Irish Academy of Engineering is and all-island body and is made up of 146 engineers from academia, public sector, industry and engineering consultancy. An award winning Chartered Engineer Úna began her career in 1978 after training at what was then called Sligo Regional Technical College where she now heads the Faculty of Engineering & Design.

The Dublin native moved to Sligo 45 years ago to study the apprenticeship trade of toolmaking and was the only woman in her class.

She was awarded a scholarship by Braun AG to continue her studies in Boston where she graduated as a mechanical engineer.

Since then Úna has travelled the world as an engineer working in the manufacturing industry across Europe, USA, China and Mexico. Úna has worked as Industry Director for Engineers Ireland and was CEO of the Crafts Council of Ireland before taking up an academic management position in IT Sligo in 2012.

Speaking after receiving her parchment, Úna said:“I am honoured to be conferred with the title of Fellow of the Irish Academy of Engineering that provides independent advice to policy makers on matters involving engineering and technology.

“I look forward to joining this group of eminent engineers and giving active input and insights to help advance the wellbeing of the country.”

Úna has been instrumental in the growth of the Faculty of Engineering & Design in IT Sligo over the last number of years. The faculty team of over 200 staff have developed many new innovative programmes that resulted in a growth to over 4,000 students across fulltime, online and apprentice streams.