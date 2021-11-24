Chamber is urging shoppers to stay local this Christmas period

Sligo Chamber is encouraging shoppers to purchase a local gift card for the Sligo area that offers a way of supporting the local economy.

The Sligo Chamber Gift Card can be used in more than 100 outlets across the county.

One of the benefits of the card is that retailers pay less to process the card than other gift cards and that there is a local focus on the brands using the initiative.

Another feature of the card is that employers can gift their employees up to €500 tax-free once a year. It also means that the money spent will go back into the local economy.

The card can be bought directly from www.sligochamber.ie or from a number of retailers in Sligo. The full list is on the Chamber website.

Commenting, Sligo Chamber CEO Aidan Doyle said the card was a way for the community to back local businesses and jobs. He said: “This Christmas, we are asking people to buy the Sligo Chamber gift card and Shop Sligo.

“In doing so, you will be supporting the local economy. I am delighted that we have over 100 businesses signed up to the card and we are adding to that list all the time.”

Sligo Chamber president Tara Rodgers said: “When you buy the Sligo Chamber Gift Card, you are helping local businesses to survive and thrive, and you are supporting local jobs. Sligo businesses have shown tremendous courage and resilience, particularly during the almost 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this we believe this is a fitting way to help them prosper.”