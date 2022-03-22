Caoimhe’s puff pastry is a winner

Recent St. Angela’s College graduate Caoimhe Wynne was this year’s recipient of the Aurivo Award for Academic Excellence as she completed her honours degree, B. Applied Science (Nutrition, Food and Business Management).

Caoimhe celebrated her achievement at the college’s recent conferring ceremony held in The Sligo Park Hotel.

As part of their final year, students undertake a module titled ‘Food Innovation and New Product Development’ and it was at this time that Caoimhe developed a range of Gluten-free puff pastry products inspired by her aunt Carmel, who lives with Coeliac disease and finds it difficult to find any GF snack products.

Caoimhe’s brand called ‘Bia Free’ impressed guest judges so much so that they recognised her product for the award of ‘Most Impressive Business Model’.

Caoimhe describes her studies: “The balance between nutrition, food and business aspects of my course provided me with the foundation I needed to start my career in the food industry, using the knowledge and skills I had gained over the four years to develop my own food product, including the packaging and a business plan.”

She continues: “On completion of final year, we were all able to look back and acknowledge the valuable learning we had gained which has now cumulated into a degree that offers practical skills but important business acumen.”

From Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, and past pupil of Lough Allen College, Caoimhe is now following her passion and working as a food technologist and part of the NPD in Mr. Crumb, Finea, Co. Westmeath.

The Bachelor of Applied Science course is aimed at students with a strong interest in food, nutrition and food product development as well as students who are interested in developing a diverse range of entrepreneurial skills and commercial insight.

The course prepares students for the challenges of producing foods safe for human consumption, developing more nutritious, healthier food options for dynamic, ever-changing markets and to date offers 100% graduate employment.

Speaking at the award presentation; Aurivo Head of HR, Marilyn Phillips said: “We are proud to be associated with this Award and will continue to support young people like Caoimhe who are bringing fantastic ideas and innovation to the food industry right across Ireland, through the newly formed Atlantic Technological University.”

Students can apply via the CAO with code AS051. For more visit www.stangelas.ie

Subject to incorporation, St. Angela’s College will become one of nine campuses across the new Atlantic Technological University which means students applying for the B.Applied, as well as any other CAO courses in September 2022, will be awarded an Atlantic TU qualification on completion,