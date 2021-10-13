Bank of Ireland deal with AN Post on banking

Pictured above are Gavin Kelly, CEO of Bank of Ireland Retail and Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail who have announced the new partnership between the institutions.

IN the wake of the closure of Bank of Ireland branches around the country including its branches in Ballymote, Tubbercurry, Manorhamilton and Charlestown a new agreement on services has been reached with AN Post.

Bank of Ireland and An Post has announced that a range of local banking services are now live at 923 post office locations around Ireland.

The partnership with An Post enables Bank of Ireland customers to carry out banking services at local post offices in communities across the country.

Bank of Ireland customers can now make cash (notes and coin) lodgements and withdrawals, and cheque lodgements at An Post locations.

Commenting on the partnership with An Post, Gavin Kelly, CEO of Bank of Ireland Retail said: “We are delighted to see our partnership with An Post now operational in 923 locations around the country and in advance of the closure of any of our branches.

“Our customers do not have to make any changes in order to be able to avail of services at An Post locations and they will now be able to bank at about 1,100 locations nationwide.”

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail welcomed this new partnership which will offer withdrawal and lodgement services to Bank of Ireland personal and small business customers across the An Post network, now in 923 post offices throughout the country.

“An Post continues to build a sustainable and successful national post office network that is modern, relevant, re-invigorated and providing community banking on the doorstep for the customers and communities we serve.

“We are delighted to provide this facility to Bank of Ireland customers to access their account, pay in cash and cheques, and withdraw money 6 days a week.”

Important Information for Bank of Ireland Customers:

· Bank of Ireland customers holding the following accounts can bank at Post Office locations:

Personal current accounts including Young Saver, 2nd level, 3rd level, Graduate, Golden years, Basic Bank accounts, Business current accounts along with Personal and Business Demand Deposit accounts.

· Bank of Ireland customers will need their debit card or ATM card to make cash lodgements or cash withdrawals at An Post locations.

· Bank of Ireland customers will need new personalised lodgement docket to make a cheque lodgement.

· To ensure cash lodged at a Post Office is credited to Bank of Ireland accounts on the same day, cash must be lodged before 4:30pm.

Full information is available on bankofireland.com/anpost and the Bank has written to customers about the range of services available through An Post.

To further support over-65s and carers Bank of Ireland has a dedicated support line on 0818 200 398 or 01 2500398 (open 9.00am to 5.00pm, Mon-Fri).