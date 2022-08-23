Ballymote firm’s online success

Well known family business Topline Rogers in Ballymote had cause for celebration this week with news that their online business, My Building Supplies.ie is a finalist in the Irish E Commerce Awards for 2022.

This prestigious competition recognises the very best websites in Irish business and is judged by industry experts from across the country.

The Rogers family has been in business in Ballymote since the 1870s and went online in 2019 offering building materials and supplies to customers throughout Ireland along with their local customer base.

When the Covid pandemic hit they were ideally placed to serve the needs of a population stuck at home and have continually invested in the development of their website and launched a brand new website in 2021.

Directors Micheal and Padraic Rogers credit their team with their online success.

“We are extremely proud of this recognition and so thankful to our dedicated colleagues who make the whole operation successful.

“This recognition is a reflection on our fantastic logistics and yard team right through to our marketing and digital department - and everyone in between.

“We have been in business here in Ballymote for generations and are delighted to bring this expertise and friendly approach to business to a national audience.”

The website, www.mybuildingsupplies.ie has over 10,000 products available and has a new account service designed for trades people and self builders to get discounts and savings.