Average rent in Sligo now stands at €961 up 19.5% from 2021

Rents in Connacht rose 20.1% year-on-year, reflecting very low availability - just 108 homes were available to rent on February 1, down 22% compared to a year ago.

In Sligo, rents were on average 19.5% higher in the final quarter of 2021 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €961, up 85% from its lowest point.

Nationwide rents in the final quarter of 2021 were an average of 10.3% higher than the same period in 2020, according to the latest Rental Report by daft.ie.

The average monthly rent nationwide between October and December was €1,524, up 3% on the first quarter and double the low of €765 per month seen in late 2011.

The sharp increase in rents around the country reflects a worsening of the unprecedented scarcity of rental homes. Nationwide, there were just 1,397 homes available to rent on February 1st, a new all-time low in a series that extends back over fifteen years to January 2006.

The recent fall in homes to rent reflects a further tightening of supply in Dublin, where just 712 homes were available to rent on February 1st, less than one quarter of the average seen for February over the last two decades.

Outside Dublin, supply improved marginally between November and February but with just 685 homes to rent, availability is less than one third of the pre-pandemic level of February 2020 and one twentieth the level seen a decade ago.