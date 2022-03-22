Adventure tourism conference in Sligo

Adventure tourism has become a growing business. Above, one of Sligo’s big outdoor attractions, Knocknarea mountain.

Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism (IAAT) is holding its annual conference in The Sligo Park Hotel on Wednesday 23rd & Thursday 24th March.

It will feature talks from industry leaders such as Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly and ITIC CEO Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, with Andy Kirkpatrick (mountaineer and motivational speaker) and Joan Mulloy (solo offshore sailor) delivering keynotes.

Minister Catherine Martin will also be addressing delegates. In addition to these talks, there will be two important panel discussions covering insurance and standards - both fundamental topics to the future success of the sector.

There will also be a session addressing sustainability from Roisin Finlay of Sustainable Travel Ireland, as well as a practical marketing workshop courtesy of Brouder Marketing. Prior to the main conference on Thursday, the Wednesday will offer an optional day of activities courtesy of Adventure Sligo, followed that evening by a tourism & hospitality showcase event from 7pm, with live music and plenty of networking opportunities.

For anyone involved in tourism & hospitality or with an interest in joining the industry, this conference is an excellent opportunity to engage with an exciting and rapidly growing sector. Full information and tickets are available at www.iaat.ie/conference, and the theme of this year’s event is ‘Resilience’.

The 2021 IAAT Adventure Tourism Conference is supported by Sligo County Council and in conjunction with Sligo Tourism, Adventure Sligo, Sligo BID, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland. Keynote speakers are sponsored by Call of the Wild.